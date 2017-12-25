A top 12 ranking of the best Christmas number ones in Ireland over the past 20 years

THE CHRISTMAS NUMBER one used to be a massive deal.

Top of the Pops used to be a must-watch.

Unfortunately (or fortunately, for some) the charts were kind taken over in 2006 until 2013, with all the Christmas number ones coming from X Factor winners including Leona Lewis, Leon Jackson, Alexandra Burke, Joe McElderry, Matt Cardkle, Little Mix, James Arthur, and Sam Bailey in that order.

It wasnâ€™t until 2014 that Mark Ronson claimed the title with Uptown Funk, followed by Justin Bieber with Love Yourself in 2015.

But what about the tracks before them? Considering number ones between 1987 to 2006, hereâ€™s the best of the best to relive your youth.

12.Â Zig and Zag â€“ The Christmas Number 1

Just no. Weâ€™re a country that loves novelty tunes but this was a step too far. They gambled on the name and it worked outÂ in 1990, however.

11.Â Boyzone â€“ Father and Son

Christmas in â€™95 was owned by this song. Sure, itâ€™s not an original, but to any Boyzone fan in the 90s it brings up fond memories of Christmas. What were the lads that arenâ€™t Ronan even there for though?

10.Â Westlife â€“ I Have a Dream

Look how cute they were! The lads reached number one in Christmas 1999 and to any 90s kid, this absolutely reeks of waiting for Santa.

9.Â Queen â€“ Bohemian Rhapsody

Yeah, a great song, but it could be successful at any time of the year. It has also been semi-ruined by people who think theyâ€™re hilarious during karaoke. It reached number one in 1991.

8.Â Spice Girls â€“ Goodbye

This Spice Girls banger is only down so far because we have one much better to get to. Hold on.

7.Â Kate Winslet â€“ What If

Remember this? Kate Winsletâ€™s foray into music? The song isnâ€™t the worst and itâ€™s weirdly associated with Christmas time circa 2001. Kudos.

6.Â Whitney Houston -Â I Will Always Love You

OK I realise this is an amazing song and deserves to be a lot higher than number six. Itâ€™s only this far down because itâ€™s not traditionally associated with Christmas, so it could have been a top number one at any period in the year.

5.Â Spice Girls â€“ 2 Become 1

I need some love like I never needed love beforeâ€¦

No, not a cry for help, but the beginning of the greatest chorus in Spice Girl history that echoed Christmas 1996. You really need the visuals to make this feel extra Christmassy and cosy and the fact itâ€™s played on all of those Christmas music video channels really says a lot.

4.Â Eminem â€“ Stan

The song that launched a thousand Nokia 3210 ringtones. Stan is Eminemâ€™s greatest song, and I donâ€™t want to hear anything different. While the subject matter at hand is quite grim, it made for an exceptional 2000 Christmas listen.

3.Â East 17 â€“ Stay Another Day

If you grew up in the 90s this song will just oooze Christmas to you. What better visual than the lads in their massive snow gear and flakes fall, arms open. Since 1994, youâ€™ll have caught them at every college Christmas gig around the country. It lives on.

2.Â Band Aid â€“ Do They Know Itâ€™s Christmas

Imitations will not be accepted. The original Band Aid single was released in 1989 and went straight to the top of the Irish charts. A classic.

1.Â The Pogues â€“ Fairytale of New York

Forget the Coca Cola ad, is it really Christmas before youâ€™ve heard the Fairytale of New York on the radio?

This Christmas tunes to beat all others was Christmas number one in Ireland in 1987, and kicked off two decades of absolute belters.

Thereâ€™s no way this canâ€™t be the greatest.

