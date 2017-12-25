  The Daily Edge uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Dublin: 2 °C Tuesday 26 December, 2017
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

A top 12 ranking of the best Christmas number ones in Ireland over the past 20 years

Grab another turkey sandwich and get stuck in.

By Nicola Byrne Monday 25 Dec 2017, 7:00 PM
6 hours ago 16,640 Views 20 Comments
http://dailyedge.ie/3710303

THE CHRISTMAS NUMBER one used to be a massive deal.

PastedImage-12422 Source: ITV

Top of the Pops used to be a must-watch.

Unfortunately (or fortunately, for some) the charts were kind taken over in 2006 until 2013, with all the Christmas number ones coming from X Factor winners including Leona Lewis, Leon Jackson, Alexandra Burke, Joe McElderry, Matt Cardkle, Little Mix, James Arthur, and Sam Bailey in that order.

It wasnâ€™t until 2014 that Mark Ronson claimed the title with Uptown Funk, followed by Justin Bieber with Love Yourself in 2015.

But what about the tracks before them? Considering number ones between 1987 to 2006, hereâ€™s the best of the best to relive your youth.

12.Â Zig and Zag â€“ The Christmas Number 1

Just no. Weâ€™re a country that loves novelty tunes but this was a step too far. They gambled on the name and it worked outÂ in 1990, however.

PastedImage-89543

11.Â Boyzone â€“ Father and Son

Christmas in â€™95 was owned by this song. Sure, itâ€™s not an original, but to any Boyzone fan in the 90s it brings up fond memories of Christmas. What were the lads that arenâ€™t Ronan even there for though?

Source: BoyzoneVEVO/YouTube

10.Â Westlife â€“ I Have a Dream

Look how cute they were! The lads reached number one in Christmas 1999 and to any 90s kid, this absolutely reeks of waiting for Santa.

PastedImage-93005

9.Â Queen â€“ Bohemian Rhapsody

Yeah, a great song, but it could be successful at any time of the year. It has also been semi-ruined by people who think theyâ€™re hilarious during karaoke. It reached number one in 1991.

Source: Bulat Araslanov/YouTube

8.Â Spice Girls â€“ Goodbye

This Spice Girls banger is only down so far because we have one much better to get to. Hold on.

Source: SpiceGirlsVEVO/YouTube

7.Â Kate Winslet â€“ What If

Remember this? Kate Winsletâ€™s foray into music? The song isnâ€™t the worst and itâ€™s weirdly associated with Christmas time circa 2001. Kudos.

PastedImage-54485

6.Â Whitney Houston -Â I Will Always Love You

OK I realise this is an amazing song and deserves to be a lot higher than number six. Itâ€™s only this far down because itâ€™s not traditionally associated with Christmas, so it could have been a top number one at any period in the year.

PastedImage-77994 Source: Wikipedia

5.Â Spice Girls â€“ 2 Become 1

I need some love like I never needed love beforeâ€¦

No, not a cry for help, but the beginning of the greatest chorus in Spice Girl history that echoed Christmas 1996. You really need the visuals to make this feel extra Christmassy and cosy and the fact itâ€™s played on all of those Christmas music video channels really says a lot.

Source: SpiceGirlsVEVO/YouTube

4.Â Eminem â€“ Stan

The song that launched a thousand Nokia 3210 ringtones. Stan is Eminemâ€™s greatest song, and I donâ€™t want to hear anything different. While the subject matter at hand is quite grim, it made for an exceptional 2000 Christmas listen.

PastedImage-90191

3.Â East 17 â€“ Stay Another Day

If you grew up in the 90s this song will just oooze Christmas to you. What better visual than the lads in their massive snow gear and flakes fall, arms open. Since 1994, youâ€™ll have caught them at every college Christmas gig around the country. It lives on.

Source: RHINO/YouTube

2.Â Band Aid â€“ Do They Know Itâ€™s Christmas

Imitations will not be accepted. The original Band Aid single was released in 1989 and went straight to the top of the Irish charts. A classic.

maxresdefault

1.Â The Pogues â€“ Fairytale of New York

Forget the Coca Cola ad, is it really Christmas before youâ€™ve heard the Fairytale of New York on the radio?

This Christmas tunes to beat all others was Christmas number one in Ireland in 1987, and kicked off two decades of absolute belters.

Thereâ€™s no way this canâ€™t be the greatest.

Source: RhinoUK/YouTube

Â 

DailyEdge is on Instagram!

Add us: dailyedge

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Nicola Byrne
nicola@dailyedge.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (20)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GOING OUT
'So many venues' wheelchair bathrooms wonâ€™t have sanitary bins, soap, or mirrors - they barely have a working lock'
'So many venues' wheelchair bathrooms wonâ€™t have sanitary bins, soap, or mirrors - they barely have a working lock'
Every crisis of conscience you have before going to your local nightclub
Just 16 tweets that sum up the magic of a big bag of cans
RUTH NEGGA
Ruth Negga is hanging out with a serious squad at Paris Fashion Week
Ruth Negga is hanging out with a serious squad at Paris Fashion Week
Ruth Negga said Jimmy Fallon's moustache makes him look like an 'Irish politician from the 80s'
10 times Irish celebrities educated Americans on life
CHRISTMAS
Column: How to cope with toxic family members during Christmas
Column: How to cope with toxic family members during Christmas
A top 12 ranking of the best Christmas number ones in Ireland over the past 20 years
Poll: Are St Stephen's Day sales worth the hassle?
NETFLIX
Choose something from the biscuit tin and we'll tell you what to watch on Netflix this weekend
Choose something from the biscuit tin and we'll tell you what to watch on Netflix this weekend
16 thoughts people have about Netflix's new terrible but brilliant Christmas romcom
14 new TV shows everyone will be talking about next year
RELATIONSHIPS
Dear Fifi: Will it be okay?
Dear Fifi: Will it be okay?
8 celebrity splits in 2017 that I refuse to come to terms with
Dear Fifi: How do I adjust to moving to Dublin?
QUIZ
Can Your Family Complete This Irish Trivia Challenge?
Can Your Family Complete This Irish Trivia Challenge?
Quiz: Can you match these All-Ireland winners with their clubs?
The Christmas quiz for all the family

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2017 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie