Want to work with DailyEdge.ie? We're hiring a paid intern

ARE YOU A talented writer with a passion for the issues and topics that entertain, inform and engage Irish women?

DailyEdge.ie is hiring a full-time paid intern and we’re currently accepting applications.

The successful candidate will spend six months pitching ideas, researching and writing articles, and receiving training in one of Ireland’s fastest-moving media companies.

Interested?

You’ll need…

A degree in journalism or equivalent experience

A genuine love for the things we cover

Work experience in the media is an advantage

A wide interest in women’s issues is an even bigger bonus

Main responsibilities

You’ll work with the DailyEdge team to research and create original articles, bringing fresh new ideas and a creative approach

You’ll contribute to our day-to-day coverage, providing a unique, offbeat take on the subjects we cover best

You’ll research, capture and edit images and video to tell stories people want to share

The ideal candidate will have…

A love for all things social media, internet culture, celebrity, entertainment is a must

Excellent attention to detail and an ability to work to deadlines

Passion for current affairs and an eye for the lighter side

To Apply

To apply for this position please send us your CV, a brief cover letter explaining why you want to work for us, and an original sample article (no more than 300 words long) which you feel is suitable for DailyEdge.ie.

Send all applications to nicola@dailyedge.ie, using your name in the filenames of any attachments. The closing date for applications is Friday, 2 February 2017.