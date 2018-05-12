  The Daily Edge uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Sunday 13 May, 2018
Israel has won the Eurovision Song Contest 2018

It’s been 20 years since they last won.

By Rachel O'Neill Saturday 12 May 2018, 11:55 PM
1 hour ago 14,257 Views 80 Comments
Source: Eurovision Song Contest/YouTube

ISRAEL HAVE WON the Eurovision Song Contest for the first time in 20 years. They racked up a total of 529 points beating their nearest competitors Cyprus and Austria.

The song ‘Toy’ was performed by Netta and was one of the favourites to win from the outset.

Source: RTÉ

They saw off challenges from the favourite Cyprus who came second with 436 points and Austria who finished third with a total of 342 points.

Ryan O’Shaughnessy who performed ‘Together’ for Ireland finished 16th overall with a total of 136 points. Ireland were third favourites in the odds but fell away as the jury vote did not go in their favour.

The competition was marred by a stage invader who got past security during the UK performance and grabbed the mic off SuRie before being escorted off stage by secruity. He is now in police custody.

The 2019 competition will take place in Israel.

