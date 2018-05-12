  The Daily Edge uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 6 °C Saturday 12 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

A man is in police custody after invading the stage during the UK's Eurovision performance

SuRie was offered the chance to perform again but declined.

By Rachel O'Neill Saturday 12 May 2018, 10:18 PM
1 hour ago 20,441 Views 18 Comments
http://dailyedge.ie/4009760

A MAN HAS been taken into police custody after he invaded the stage during the UK’s performance during the Eurovision Song Contest.

The man got through security and grabbed the microphone off UK performer SuRie yelling into it before security managed to get hold of him and took him off stage.

The European Broadcasting Union released a statement tonight saying the man was now in police custody. SuRie was offered a chance to perform again but declined with her team saying they were proud of her performance.

It is unclear how the man managed to get onto the stage.

DailyEdge is on Instagram!

Add us: dailyedge

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rachel O'Neill
@ronronzo
rachel@dailyedge.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (18)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GOING OUT
Poll: Is it okay to chat through a gig?
Poll: Is it okay to chat through a gig?
25 of the best bars in Ireland... according to people who work in bars
'So many venues' wheelchair bathrooms won’t have sanitary bins, soap, or mirrors - they barely have a working lock'
RUTH NEGGA
Ruth Negga and Dominic Cooper are reportedly done after eight years together
Ruth Negga and Dominic Cooper are reportedly done after eight years together
Ruth Negga is hanging out with a serious squad at Paris Fashion Week
Ruth Negga said Jimmy Fallon's moustache makes him look like an 'Irish politician from the 80s'
IRELAND
Could we do it? People are feeling nervously good about Ireland's chances in tonight's Eurovision
Could we do it? People are feeling nervously good about Ireland's chances in tonight's Eurovision
Richie Towell bags two crucial assists as Rotherham eye promotion to the Championship
Sam Bennett becomes first Irishman to win Giro d'Italia stage since 1987
EUROVISION
A man is in police custody after invading the stage during the UK's Eurovision performance
A man is in police custody after invading the stage during the UK's Eurovision performance
Quiz: Can you tell which country these Eurovision winners came from?
Just 14 of the best Eurovision songs in recent years
RIHANNA
What piece of lingerie from Rihanna's new collection should you buy?
What piece of lingerie from Rihanna's new collection should you buy?
11 things we need from Rihanna's lingerie line Savage X
11 looks from past Met Galas to get you hyped
CELEBS
Selena Gomez, Ed Sheeran, and Ruth Negga... it's our celeb winners and losers of the week
Selena Gomez, Ed Sheeran, and Ruth Negga... it's our celeb winners and losers of the week
Which Irish Noughties Star Are You?
7 of the weirdest celebrities to bring out fragrances

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie