A man is in police custody after invading the stage during the UK's Eurovision performance

A MAN HAS been taken into police custody after he invaded the stage during the UK’s performance during the Eurovision Song Contest.

The man got through security and grabbed the microphone off UK performer SuRie yelling into it before security managed to get hold of him and took him off stage.

A statement from the EBU: pic.twitter.com/qiH1Df0MgW — Eurovision (@Eurovision) May 12, 2018

The European Broadcasting Union released a statement tonight saying the man was now in police custody. SuRie was offered a chance to perform again but declined with her team saying they were proud of her performance.

Just to confirm SuRie is ok. More news when we get it. #Eurovision — BBC Eurovision🇬🇧 (@bbceurovision) May 12, 2018

Folks, this is the latest on the SuRie situation. “SuRie was offered the option to perform again by the EBU. SuRie and her team are extremely proud of her performance and have together decided that there is absolutely no reason to perform the song again.” — BBC Eurovision🇬🇧 (@bbceurovision) May 12, 2018

It is unclear how the man managed to get onto the stage.

