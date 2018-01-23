Just 13 dreamy Instagrams from Tripadvisor's newly-crowned 'top hotel in Ireland'

TRIPADVISOR RELEASED ITS annual Best of Ireland list today.
It takes the year’s reviews into consideration, and rounds up the best hotels on our little island. The Killarney Park hotel managed to knock off consistent winner, Harvey’s Point, from the top of the list.
The top ten include:
- The Killarney Park Hotel (Kerry)
- Harvey’s Point (Donegal)
- Ashford Castle (Mayo)
- Hayfield Manor Hotel (Cork)
- Ballygarry House Hotel and Spa (Kerry)
- The Merrion Hotel (Dublin)
- Castle Durrow (Laois)
- Dromoland Castle (Clare)
- Villa Rose Hotel (Donegal)
- Absolute Hotel (Limerick)
The suite looks extremely cosy in the Killarney Park Hotel, we can see where people are coming from
It looks like an ideal place for an intimate wedding
Do people review their wedding venues?
Afternoon tea, anyone?
It’s legendary stuff, apparently.
The food probably contributed to the high rating
A lot
It looks fierce posh.
Les Clefs d’Or Ireland Dinner at the very lovely @killarneypark #killarneyparkhotel #lovekillarney @tourismireland #irishhotels #killarney @lcdusa @lesclefsdor #lesclefsdorireland #yourkeytoeverything #creatingservicemagic #conciergeteacher #conciergetraining #friendship @leadinghotelsoftheworld @firstinservice #conciergetraveler #irishcuisine #smokedsalmon #hotsmokedsalmon #cordalgoatcheese #chefheiko #pumpkinseedpesto
The surroundings probably helped too
It’s quaint
And cosy
How many hotels do you know that melt a chocolate with their name on it into coffee?
Giz a tune
Good God
A fried egg, SANDWICH?
There’s local sourced honey at breakfast
Anyone else kinda want to go to Kerry now?
Congrats lads
