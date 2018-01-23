  The Daily Edge uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Wednesday 24 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Just 13 dreamy Instagrams from Tripadvisor's newly-crowned 'top hotel in Ireland'

The food looks unreal.

By Nicola Byrne Tuesday 23 Jan 2018, 8:00 PM
11 hours ago 19,128 Views 3 Comments
http://dailyedge.ie/3813142

TRIPADVISOR RELEASED ITS annual Best of Ireland list today.

PastedImage-7755 Source: Tripadvisor

It takes the year’s reviews into consideration, and rounds up the best hotels on our little island. The Killarney Park hotel managed to knock off consistent winner, Harvey’s Point, from the top of the list.

The top ten include:

  1. The Killarney Park Hotel (Kerry)
  2. Harvey’s Point (Donegal)
  3. Ashford Castle (Mayo)
  4. Hayfield Manor Hotel (Cork)
  5. Ballygarry House Hotel and Spa (Kerry)
  6. The Merrion Hotel (Dublin)
  7. Castle Durrow (Laois)
  8. Dromoland Castle (Clare)
  9. Villa Rose Hotel (Donegal)
  10. Absolute Hotel (Limerick)

The suite looks extremely cosy in the Killarney Park Hotel, we can see where people are coming from

It looks like an ideal place for an intimate wedding

Do people review their wedding venues?

Afternoon tea, anyone?

It’s legendary stuff, apparently.

Yes please! #afternoontea #killarneyparkhotel

A post shared by John Downes ⚽ (@john.downes.9) on

The food probably contributed to the high rating

A lot

It looks fierce posh.

The surroundings probably helped too

It’s quaint

 

Pretty amazing lobster tonight in the #killarneyparkhotel #yum #Weekendtreat #lobster

A post shared by Sika Lodge B&B (@sikalodgebedandbreakfast) on

And cosy

How many hotels do you know that melt a chocolate with their name on it into coffee?

Giz a tune

Good God

A fried egg, SANDWICH?

Yes, that is a fried egg INSIDE my sandwich. No, you cannot have some. @killarneypark

A post shared by Hazel Hayes (@thehazelhayes) on

There’s local sourced honey at breakfast

This is how you serve locally sourced honey🐝🍀#ireland #killarney #honey

A post shared by FlatironNYC (@flatironnyc) on

Anyone else kinda want to go to Kerry now?

Congrats lads

DailyEdge is on Instagram!

Add us: dailyedge

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Nicola Byrne
nicola@dailyedge.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GOING OUT
25 of the best bars in Ireland... according to people who work in bars
25 of the best bars in Ireland... according to people who work in bars
'So many venues' wheelchair bathrooms won’t have sanitary bins, soap, or mirrors - they barely have a working lock'
Every crisis of conscience you have before going to your local nightclub
RUTH NEGGA
Ruth Negga is hanging out with a serious squad at Paris Fashion Week
Ruth Negga is hanging out with a serious squad at Paris Fashion Week
Ruth Negga said Jimmy Fallon's moustache makes him look like an 'Irish politician from the 80s'
10 times Irish celebrities educated Americans on life
TELEVISION
What to watch on TV tonight: Tuesday
What to watch on TV tonight: Tuesday
The Young Offenders TV series is being released in just over two weeks
What to watch on TV tonight: Monday
RIP
Wicklow man died after taking headshop drug known as 'gravel' and 'bubble'
Wicklow man died after taking headshop drug known as 'gravel' and 'bubble'
Irish radio stations came together at midday to play a touching tribute to Dolores O'Riordan
'No words can describe the influence for good she was' - Dolores O'Riordan laid to rest in her hometown
WOODY ALLEN
'Why shouldn't I want to bring him down? Why shouldn't I be angry?' - Woody Allen's adopted daughter speaks out
'Why shouldn't I want to bring him down? Why shouldn't I be angry?' - Woody Allen's adopted daughter speaks out
Selena Gomez reportedly made a hefty donation to the Time's Up fund following Woody Allen criticism
Alec Baldwin says people are being "unfair" to Woody Allen over alleged child abuse
NETFLIX
Netflix has so cornered the streaming market it's now worth $100 BILLION
Netflix has so cornered the streaming market it's now worth $100 BILLION
Temple Bar - and some people in Mayo jerseys - randomly pop up in this new Netflix film
Pick Some Junk Food And We'll Tell You What To Watch On Netflix This Weekend

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie