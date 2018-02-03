  The Daily Edge uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Sunday 4 February, 2018
Uma Thurman says Harvey Weinstein 'attacked' her multiple times at the start of her career

The actress previously hinted that she too had a story to tell about the producer.

By Valerie Loftus Saturday 3 Feb 2018, 4:49 PM
9 hours ago 26,955 Views 15 Comments
Loveless Premiere - 70th Cannes Film Festival Source: Boyer-Genin-Marechal/ABACA

IN OCTOBER OF last year, Uma Thurman was asked about the Harvey Weinstein scandal at the opening night of her Broadway play. Her response was one of carefully-controlled rage, and it instantly went viral:

Source: Access/YouTube

She followed this with an Instagram post in which she called out Weinstein and his “wicked conspirators”, and told everyone to stay tuned:

I feel it’s important to take your time, be fair, be exact, so… Happy Thanksgiving everyone! (Except you Harvey, and all your wicked conspirators – I’m glad it’s going slowly – you don’t deserve a bullet.)

It seems that Thurman is finally ready to talk about Weinstein – in a new interview with the New York Times, she said that the Pulp Fiction producer “attacked” her multiple times during the early stages of her career.

She described the first incident, which happened in London:

He pushed me down. He tried to shove himself on me. He tried to expose himself. He did all kinds of unpleasant things. But he didn’t actually put his back into it and force me. You’re like an animal wriggling away, like a lizard.

A friend of Thurman’s who met her afterwards said she was “shaking” and “totally out of control”, and told her that Weinstein had threatened to derail her career.

Weinstein told the newspaper that he did “make a pass” at the actress after “misreading her signals” but apologised immediately after.

67th Cannes Film Festival - 'Pulp Fiction' Special Screening Source: Briquet-Hahn-Marechal/PA Wire

Thurman also detailed her troubled relationship with Quentin Tarantino, which came to a head when she was involved in a car crash while filming the infamous blue convertible scene in Kill Bill.

“…That was a deathbox I was in,” she said. “The seat wasn’t screwed down properly. It was a sand road and it was not a straight road.”

The steering wheel was at my belly and my legs were jammed under me. I felt this searing pain and thought, “Oh my god, I’m never going to walk again.”

Thurman said Tarantino “turned on her” after the accident, refusing to accept responsibility for forcing her to drive the car instead of using a stunt double.

67th Cannes Film Festival - Closing Ceremony - Show Source: Briquet-Hahn-Marechal

She admitted that she regrets staying silent on these matters for so many years. ”The complicated feeling I have about Harvey is how bad I feel about all the women that were attacked after I was,” she said.

“I am one of the reasons that a young girl would walk into his room alone, the way I did.”

Personally, it has taken me 47 years to stop calling people who are mean to you ‘in love’ with you. It took a long time because I think that as little girls we are conditioned to believe that cruelty and love somehow have a connection, and that is like the sort of era we need to evolve out of.

Read the full piece here.

About the author:

About the author
Valerie Loftus
@valerieloftus
valerie@dailyedge.ie

