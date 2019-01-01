This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
28 ways 2019 is about to make you feel extremely old

Gulp.

By Nicola Byrne Tuesday 1 Jan 2019, 7:00 PM
1 hour ago 16,325 Views 11 Comments
https://dailyedge.ie/4339519

IT’S 2019 WHICH means it’s 20 years since 1999, and 10 since 2009.

Gross. 

PastedImage-40071

1. Did you know that it’s been 20 years since the euro was introduced in Ireland?

Remember going to your local garage to change all your punts? That was until 2002. 

2. Gay Byrne hosted the Late Late Show for the last ever time in 1999.

IMAGINE. No Gay hosting the Late Late for the last 20 years? How did we cope? 

PastedImage-70571 Source: RTE

3. Another Late Late landmark is that Ryan Tubridy will celebrate his tenth year on the show this year.

4. Westlife released their first single 20 years ago, of course you remember it. 

Source: westlifeVEVO/YouTube

5. Closer, this year marks a whole ten years since Henry’s handball in the 2010 World Cup qualifier match.

Still bitter about it. 

6. Robbie Williams played Slane back in August 1999. 

If you were there, you’re ancient sorry. 

Source: ShogunPuca/YouTube

7. Dublin Bikes were launched ten years ago. 

8. Stephen Gately died ten years ago, as did boxer Darren Sutherland. 

9. ’Fuck you Deputy Stagg!’ will turn ten years old this year. 

Source: Damien Mulley/YouTube

10. Industry were formed ten years ago, which first brought Donal Skehan to light. 

Ah, seems like yesterday.

PastedImage-71332

11. Twenty years ago, the number ones in Ireland looked like this. 

Chef, Chocolate Salty Balls.

Source: lokkol12345/YouTube

Britney Spears, Baby One More Time. 

Source: BritneySpearsVEVO/YouTube

Livin La Vida Loca, Ricky Martin. 

Source: RickyMartinVEVO/YouTube

Mambo No 5, Lou Bega. 

Source: LouBegaVEVO/YouTube

Macy Gray, I Try. 

Source: MacyGrayVEVO/YouTube

And of course, lots of Westlife. 

Just imagine, those 22 year olds in your office were just two when you were bopping around to these. 

12. Ten years ago Oxegen looked like this. 

Yeah, the Killers, Snow Patrol, headlining, with Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Florence and the Machine, and Calvin Harris as low-tier acts. Of course.

PastedImage-20886

13. Electric Picnic was a lot more underground than it is now. 

PastedImage-89389

Ah, MGMT, remember them? 

13. Oasis played their Slane gig ten years ago, this year.

It’s time for a revival.  

Source: Manwith3buttocks/YouTube

14. Remember when Lorraine Keane was the face of Xpose? She’s not been on the show in ten damn years this April. 

15. Deal or No Deal Ireland debuted on our screens ten years ago. 

Remember this? Keith Barry hosted and looked like a baby. 

Source: UzumakiPlayroom/YouTube

16. The top grossing movie worldwide 20 years ago was Star Wars Episode I, The Phantom Menace. 

17. Completing the top five, were The Sixth Sense, Toy Story 2, The Matrix, and Tarzan. 

18. Rom com staple Notting Hill also turns 20 this year. 

PastedImage-50670

19. She’s starring in the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina this year, but Kiernan Shipka wasn’t even born this time in 1999.

The actress turns 20 in November. 

PastedImage-26581 Source: Netflix

20. Remember when the world went mad for Avatar? Yeah that was 10 years ago. 

21. The Hangover was also released in 2009.

22. Some teens doing their Leaving Cert this year weren’t alive when Keane was sent home from Saipan. 

23. Going deeper, this year we’ll celebrate 30 years of Fair City. 

24. It’s also been 30 years since Brenda Fricker starred in the role that won her Oscar, in My Left Foot. 

25. Still feeling young? Teens turning 17 this year have never been alive to see Ireland in a World Cup. 

PastedImage-98524 Source: Kirsty Wigglesworth, PA Images

26. 29 is a great age isn’t it? Last of your 20s. Irish people celebrating the landmark birthday this year will have no memory of Italia 90 at all. 

27. People going to college this year have never lived in the 90s. 

28. Finally, kids going to secondary this year will have never set foot inside a Roches Stores. 

Sad for them. 

DailyEdge is on Instagram!

Add us: dailyedge

 

