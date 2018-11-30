37 mins ago

So, here we are – that awkward period of waiting for the news to be over. It’s as good a time as ever to tell ye about the theme of show this year – The Greatest Showman.

This year Ryan wants to use the theme of The Greatest Showman to encourage children to embrace their differences, explaining, “you don’t have to be like everyone else, be yourself.”

“Having The Greatest Showman as our theme this year is helping to emphasise the essence of what I believe the Toy Show should be – inclusive.

This year we are celebrating the kid who doesn’t get Snapchatted, or who doesn’t always have someone to sit beside on the bus. These kids aren’t lonely or unhappy, they just find joy in their own way.

“This year’s show will be wrapped up in kindness and warmth and humour!”

Can’t wait to see how Ryan copes with the choreography, TBH.