Friday 30 November, 2018
3,182 Views 9 Comments
Toy Show reveal 001 Source: Andres Poveda

IT’S THE MOST wonderful time of the year, when children across Ireland watch other children play with toys on live TV as Ryan Tubridy makes it clear that he’s over done it on the fizzy drinks.

Yes, the Late Late Toy Show is upon us once again, which means it’s also officially Christmas. Join us as we live blog the whole affair, won’t you?

Twitter strikes again with its stunning meme material, and we’re not even half an hour in.

Enjoy explaining this show to any of your foreign mates.

If you’re frantically refreshing the player in an attempt to watch the show live, you’re not the only one – there seems to be some issue with it.

Loads of people on Twitter waiting on takeaway ahead of the show.

Meanwhile, I’m on my second cup of tea. Don’t hate the player, hate the game.

Image from iOS

So, here we are – that awkward period of waiting for the news to be over. It’s as good a time as ever to tell ye about the theme of show this year – The Greatest Showman.

giphy

This year Ryan wants to use the theme of The Greatest Showman to encourage children to embrace their differences, explaining, “you don’t have to be like everyone else, be yourself.”

“Having The Greatest Showman as our theme this year is helping to emphasise the essence of what I believe the Toy Show should be – inclusive.

This year we are celebrating the kid who doesn’t get Snapchatted, or who doesn’t always have someone to sit beside on the bus. These kids aren’t lonely or unhappy, they just find joy in their own way.

“This year’s show will be wrapped up in kindness and warmth and humour!”

Can’t wait to see how Ryan copes with the choreography, TBH. 

