Thursday 15 March, 2018
Kendrick Lamar, N.E.R.D and Massive Attack have been announced for Electric Picnic 2018

Dua Lipa, Ben Howard, St Vincent, and Chvrches will also be appearing in Stradbally.

By Nicola Byrne Thursday 15 Mar 2018, 11:45 AM
27 minutes ago 1,736 Views 1 Comment
http://dailyedge.ie/3904753

KENDRICK LAMAR, N.E.R.D, AND Massive Attack are among the main acts announced for this year’s Electric Picnic festival.

Dua Lipa, Ben Howard, St Vincent, and Chvrches will also be taking to the stage in Stradbally from August 31 to September 2.

Here’s the full list so far:

PastedImage-36198

Not bad, eh?

If you’re dying for a ticket now, weekend camping passes are still available for €250.

Day tickets for Sunday sold out over the weekend.

The BRIT Awards 2018 - Show Source: Samir Hussein

The day by day breakdown will not be announced until closer to the event.

Festival goers can once again avail of an installment plan which allows them to spread the cost of tickets over three months.

Festival boss Melvin Benn revealed in December that an all-female comedy line up would put on a show for early entry campers.

He said he hoped it would “bring more gender balance to the festival”.

Nicola Byrne
nicola@dailyedge.ie

