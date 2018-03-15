Kendrick Lamar, N.E.R.D and Massive Attack have been announced for Electric Picnic 2018

KENDRICK LAMAR, N.E.R.D, AND Massive Attack are among the main acts announced for this year’s Electric Picnic festival.

Dua Lipa, Ben Howard, St Vincent, and Chvrches will also be taking to the stage in Stradbally from August 31 to September 2.

Here’s the full list so far:

Not bad, eh?

If you’re dying for a ticket now, weekend camping passes are still available for €250.

Day tickets for Sunday sold out over the weekend.

Source: Samir Hussein

The day by day breakdown will not be announced until closer to the event.

Festival goers can once again avail of an installment plan which allows them to spread the cost of tickets over three months.

Festival boss Melvin Benn revealed in December that an all-female comedy line up would put on a show for early entry campers.

He said he hoped it would “bring more gender balance to the festival”.

DailyEdge is on Instagram!