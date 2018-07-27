A hurler wearing a GAA jersey features in the latest issue of Vogue Paris

YOU HEARD IT here first, gang – GAA jerseys are officially “a look”.

Nineteen year-old Irish model Oisin Murphy features in the August edition of Vogue Paris magazine, sporting a full O’Neills kit in some shots for the spread.

Source: Vogue Paris

Murphy, who plays hurling with Birr in Offaly, was praised by former sports star-turned-fashionista Paul Galvin on Instagram.

All this, and he still found time to captain the winning 7-a-side team last weekend, lifting the GAA Battle of Champions crown. The tournament was organised to pit All-Ireland club champions from the past against one another. Not too shabby!

Modelling-wise, he’s still relatively new on the modelling scene and was in fact spotted by his agency, Not Another Agency, through his Instagram photos. U Magazine describing him as, “the hottest homegrown talent we’ve seen in a while.” They could be on to something there!

On the inspo for the shoot, Vogue Paris said on their own Instagram:

Escape to the sumptuous surroundings of the Irish countryside, for a 90s-tinged tale of romance in the August issue of Vogue Paris.”

Yep, nothing says romance like the back pitch alright. Here’s a shot of Murphy shifting Adwoa Aboah for good measure. Because, “fashion” and all that.

If you’re looking to see these shots in the flesh, you can pick up a copy of Vogue Paris now.

