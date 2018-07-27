This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 27 July, 2018
A hurler wearing a GAA jersey features in the latest issue of Vogue Paris

Get your kit on, lads.

By Fionnuala Jones Friday 27 Jul 2018, 7:38 AM
2 hours ago 15,036 Views 7 Comments
YOU HEARD IT here first, gang – GAA jerseys are officially “a look”.

Nineteen year-old Irish model Oisin Murphy features in the August edition of Vogue Paris magazine, sporting a full O’Neills kit in some shots for the spread.

vogue Source: Vogue Paris

Murphy, who plays hurling with Birr in Offaly, was praised by former sports star-turned-fashionista Paul Galvin on Instagram.

All this, and he still found time to captain the winning 7-a-side team last weekend, lifting the GAA Battle of Champions crown. The tournament was organised to pit All-Ireland club champions from the past against one another. Not too shabby!

Modelling-wise, he’s still relatively new on the modelling scene and was in fact spotted by his agency, Not Another Agency, through his Instagram photos. U Magazine describing him as, “the hottest homegrown talent we’ve seen in a while.” They could be on to something there!

On the inspo for the shoot, Vogue Paris said on their own Instagram:

Escape to the sumptuous surroundings of the Irish countryside, for a 90s-tinged tale of romance in the August issue of Vogue Paris.”

Yep, nothing says romance like the back pitch alright. Here’s a shot of Murphy shifting Adwoa Aboah for good measure. Because, “fashion” and all that.

If you’re looking to see these shots in the flesh, you can pick up a copy of Vogue Paris now.

Read next:

