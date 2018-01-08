  The Daily Edge uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: -2 °C Monday 8 January, 2018
Saoirse Ronan gets her Golden Globe, and the rest of the night's big winners

What a night it was.

By Nicola Byrne Monday 8 Jan 2018, 4:22 AM
4 hours ago 24,117 Views 13 Comments
http://dailyedge.ie/3785765

IT WAS A great result for our little island at the 75th annual Golden Globes in LA last night.

PastedImage-12802 Source: NBC

Saoirse Ronan brought one home for Ireland, while Irish-British writer Martin McDonagh also won Best Screenplay for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. Lady Bird picked up Best Picture, Musical or Comedy, while Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk took Best Drama.

Most importantly, Saoirse facetimed her entire speech for her mammy back home in Ireland.

Source: NBC/YouTube

Here’s the full list of winners (in bold):

Film

PastedImage-61336 Source: USA TODAY Network, PA

Best motion picture – drama

  • Dunkirk
  • The Post
  • The Shape of Water
  • Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
  • Call Me By Your Name

Best motion picture – musical or comedy

  • The Disaster Artist
  • Get Out
  • The Greatest Showman
  • I, Tonya
  • Lady Bird

Best performance by an actress in a motion picture – drama

  • Jessica Chastain (Molly’s Game)
  • Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water)
  • Frances McDormand (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri)
  • Meryl Streep (The Post)
  • Michelle Williams (All The Money In The World)

Best performance by an actor in a motion picture – drama

  • Timothée Chalamet (Call Me By Your Name)
  • Daniel Day-Lewis (Phantom Thread)
  • Tom Hanks (The Post)
  • Gary Oldman (Darkest Hour)
  • Denzel Washington (Roman J. Israel, Esq.)

Best performance by an actress in a motion picture – musical or comedy

  • Judi Dench (Victoria & Abdul)
  • Helen Mirren (The Leisure Seeker)
  • Margot Robbie (I, Tonya)
  • Saoirse Ronan (Lady Bird)
  • Emma Stone (Battle of the Sexes)

Best performance by an actor in a motion picture – musical or comedy

  • Steve Carell (Battle of the Sexes)
  • Ansel Elgort (Baby Driver)
  • James Franco (The Disaster Artist)
  • Hugh Jackman (The Greatest Showman)
  • Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out)

Best performance by an actress in a supporting role in any motion picture

  • Hong Chau (Downsizing)
  • Allison Janney (I, Tonya)
  • Laurie Metcalf (Lady Bird)
  • Octavia Spencer (The Shape of Water)
  • Mary J. Blige (Mudbound)

Best performance by an actor in a supporting role in any motion picture

  • Willem Dafoe (The Florida Project)
  • Armie Hammer (Call Me By Your Name)
  • Richard Jenkins (The Shape of Water)
  • Christopher Plummer (All The Money In The World)
  • Sam Rockwell (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri)

Best director – motion picture

  • Guillermo del Toro (The Shape of Water)
  • Martin McDonagh (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri)
  • Christopher Nolan (Dunkirk)
  • Ridley Scott (All The Money In The World)
  • Steven Spielberg (The Post)

Best screenplay – motion picture

  • Guillermo del Toro, Vanessa Taylor (The Shape of Water)
  • Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird)
  • Liz Hannah, Josh Singer (The Post)
  • Martin McDonagh (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri)
  • Aaron Sorkin (Molly’s Game)

Best motion picture – animated

  • The Breadwinner
  • Coco
  • Ferdinand
  • Loving Vincent
  • The Boss Baby

Best motion picture – foreign language

  • A Fantastic Woman (Chile)
  • First They Killed My Father (Cambodia)
  • In The Fade (Germany, France)
  • Loveless (Russia)
  • The Square (Sweden, Germany, France)

Best original score – motion picture

  • Carter Burwell (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri)
  • Alexandre Desplat (The Shape of Water)
  • Jonny Greenwood (Phantom Thread)
  • John Williams (The Post)
  • Hans Zimmer (Dunkirk)

Best original song – motion picture

  • “Home” (Ferdinand)
  • “Mighty River” (Mudbound)
  • “Remember Me” (Coco)
  • “The Star” (The Star)
  • “This Is Me” (The Greatest Showman)

Television

PastedImage-15962 Source: Jordan Strauss, PA Images

Best television series – drama

  • Game of Thrones
  • The Handmaid’s Tale
  • Stranger Things
  • This Is Us
  • The Crown

Best television series – musical or comedy

  • Black-ish
  • The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Master of None
  • SMILF
  • Will & Grace

Best television limited series or motion picture made for television

  • Big Little Lies
  • Fargo
  • Feud: Bette And Joan
  • The Sinner
  • Top of The Lake: China Girl

PastedImage-40161 Source: Jordan Strauss, PA

 

Best performance by an actress in a limited series or a motion picture made for television

  • Nicole Kidman (Big Little Lies)
  • Jessica Lange (Feud: Bette And Joan)
  • Susan Sarandon (Feud: Bette And Joan)
  • Reese Witherspoon (Big Little Lies)
  • Jessica Biel (The Sinner)

Best performance by an actor in a limited series or a motion picture made for television

  • Robert De Niro (The Wizard of Lies)
  • Jude Law (The Young Pope)
  • Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks)
  • Ewan McGregor (Fargo)
  • Geoffrey Rush (Genius)

Best performance by an actress in a television series – drama

  • Caitriona Balfe (Outlander)
  • Claire Foy (The Crown)
  • Maggie Gyllenhaal (The Deuce)
  • Katherine Langford (13 Reasons Why)
  • Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale

Best performance by an actor in a television series – drama

  • Jason Bateman (Ozark)
  • Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)
  • Freddie Highmore (The Good Doctor)
  • Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
  • Liev Schreiber (Ray Donovan)

Best performance by an actress in a television series – musical or comedy

  • Pamela Adlon (Better Things)
  • Alison Brie (GLOW)
  • Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
  • Issa Rae (Insecure)
  • Frankie Shaw (SMILF)

Best performance by an actor in a television series – musical or comedy

  • Aziz Ansari (Master of None)
  • Kevin Bacon (I Love Dick)
  • William H. Macy (Shameless)
  • Eric McCormack (Will & Grace)
  • Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)

Best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television

  • Laura Dern (Big Little Lies)
  • Ann Dowd (The Handmaid’s Tale)
  • Chrissy Metz (This Is Us)
  • Michelle Pfeiffer (The Wizard of Lies)
  • Shailene Woodley (Big Little Lies)

Best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television

  • David Harbour (Stranger Things)
  • Alfred Molina (Feud: Bette And Joan)
  • Christian Slater (Mr. Robot)
  • Alexander Skarsgård (Big Little Lies)
  • David Thewlis (Fargo)

