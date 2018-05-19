Amal Clooney, Oprah, Idris Elba, The Beckhams and all of the other celebs at the Royal Wedding (so far)

EVEN IF YOU can’t stand the hype around the Royal Wedding, there’s no denying the guest-list is pretty enviable.
Early on in the week, people suspected that some very big names would be attending. This included David and Victoria Beckham, the rest of The Spice Girls, Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra (who’s rumoured to be Meghan’s bridesmaid), Elton John and David Furnish, Amal and George Clooney and Ellie Goulding.
There’s still a while to go until the ceremony begins, but here’s who has arrived so far.
1. Idris Elba and fiancé Sabrina Dhowre
They’ve set the bar pretty high.
2. Oprah Winfrey
You might have spotted her in the background of Idris Elba’s photo. This one’s quite a surprise, although it’s been rumoured that Oprah spent six hours with Meghan Markle’s mother Doria Ragland, planning a “tell-all” interview about the racist abuse that Meghan was subjected to after making her relationship with Prince Harry public.
3. George and Amal Clooney
Amal has absolutely knocked it out of the park.
4. David and Victoria Beckham
5. Pippa Middleton and James Matthews
6. Kate Middleton’s parents Carole and Michael
7. Harry’s ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy.
8. Charlotte Riley and Tom Hardy
Tom Hardy’s still rocking his bald head.
More to follow.
