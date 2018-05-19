Amal Clooney, Oprah, Idris Elba, The Beckhams and all of the other celebs at the Royal Wedding (so far)

St. George's Chapel this morning. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

EVEN IF YOU can’t stand the hype around the Royal Wedding, there’s no denying the guest-list is pretty enviable.

Early on in the week, people suspected that some very big names would be attending. This included David and Victoria Beckham, the rest of The Spice Girls, Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra (who’s rumoured to be Meghan’s bridesmaid), Elton John and David Furnish, Amal and George Clooney and Ellie Goulding.

There’s still a while to go until the ceremony begins, but here’s who has arrived so far.

1. Idris Elba and fiancé Sabrina Dhowre

Source: Gareth Fuller

They’ve set the bar pretty high.

Source: Gareth Fuller

2. Oprah Winfrey

Source: Ian West

You might have spotted her in the background of Idris Elba’s photo. This one’s quite a surprise, although it’s been rumoured that Oprah spent six hours with Meghan Markle’s mother Doria Ragland, planning a “tell-all” interview about the racist abuse that Meghan was subjected to after making her relationship with Prince Harry public.

Source: Ian West

3. George and Amal Clooney

Source: Ian West

Amal has absolutely knocked it out of the park.

Source: Gareth Fuller

4. David and Victoria Beckham

Source: Gareth Fuller

Source: Gareth Fuller

5. Pippa Middleton and James Matthews

Source: Chris Radburn

Source: TOBY MELVILLE

6. Kate Middleton’s parents Carole and Michael

Source: PA Wire/PA Images

7. Harry’s ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy.

Source: TOBY MELVILLE

Source: Chris Jackson

8. Charlotte Riley and Tom Hardy

Tom Hardy’s still rocking his bald head.

Source: Chris Jackson

More to follow.

