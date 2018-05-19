  The Daily Edge uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 17 °C Saturday 19 May, 2018
Amal Clooney, Oprah, Idris Elba, The Beckhams and all of the other celebs at the Royal Wedding (so far)

Sabrina Dhowre and Amal Clooney set the bar very high for the rest of the guests.

By Kelly Earley Saturday 19 May 2018, 11:09 AM
1 hour ago 13,195 Views 30 Comments
Royal wedding St. George's Chapel this morning. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

EVEN IF YOU can’t stand the hype around the Royal Wedding, there’s no denying the guest-list is pretty enviable.

Early on in the week, people suspected that some very big names would be attending. This included David and Victoria Beckham, the rest of The Spice Girls, Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra (who’s rumoured to be Meghan’s bridesmaid), Elton John and David Furnish, Amal and George Clooney and Ellie Goulding.

There’s still a while to go until the ceremony begins, but here’s who has arrived so far.

1. Idris Elba and fiancé Sabrina Dhowre

Royal wedding Source: Gareth Fuller

They’ve set the bar pretty high.

Royal wedding Source: Gareth Fuller

2. Oprah Winfrey

Britain Royal Wedding Source: Ian West

You might have spotted her in the background of Idris Elba’s photo. This one’s quite a surprise, although it’s been rumoured that Oprah spent six hours with Meghan Markle’s mother Doria Ragland, planning a “tell-all” interview about the racist abuse that Meghan was subjected to after making her relationship with Prince Harry public.

Royal wedding Source: Ian West

3. George and Amal Clooney

Royal wedding Source: Ian West

Amal has absolutely knocked it out of the park.

Royal wedding Source: Gareth Fuller

4. David and Victoria Beckham

Royal wedding Source: Gareth Fuller

Britain Royal Wedding Source: Gareth Fuller

 5. Pippa Middleton and James Matthews

Royal wedding Source: Chris Radburn

Royal wedding Source: TOBY MELVILLE

 6. Kate Middleton’s parents Carole and Michael

Royal wedding Source: PA Wire/PA Images

7. Harry’s ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy.

Royal wedding Source: TOBY MELVILLE

Royal wedding Source: Chris Jackson

8. Charlotte Riley and Tom Hardy

Tom Hardy’s still rocking his bald head.

Royal wedding Source: Chris Jackson

More to follow. 

