Electric Picnic has sold out less than 24 hours after announcing the lineup

Source: Redferns via Getty Images

THE ELECTRIC PICNIC lineup released yesterday afternoon revealed that Kendrick Lamar, N.E.R.D and Massive Attack would be taking to the festival’s main stage this year.

The lineup has clearly been well-received, as the organisers of the festival have just announced that all tickets for this year’s Electric Picnic are sold out.

This includes Sunday tickets, Weekend Camping tickets and Campervan tickets. This is the fourth year in a row that the festival, which has a capacity of 50,000, has managed to sell out.

Other big acts on the lineup include Dua Lipa, St. Vincent, The Kooks, Jessie Ware and Jorja Smith. More acts are expected to be added to the lineup in the coming months.

Source: Electric Picnic/Twitter

Last year, the festival sold out five minutes after the final round of tickets went on sale.

