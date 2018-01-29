  The Daily Edge uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
U2 will play two homecoming gigs at Dublin's 3Arena this November

Tickets go on sale on Friday at 9am.

By Valerie Loftus Monday 29 Jan 2018, 8:37 AM
2 hours ago
Source: John Salangsang/PA Wire

FRESH FROM PERFORMING with Kendrick Lamar at the Grammys last night, U2 have finally announced some Irish tour dates.

The band released details of their American and European tours earlier this month, but left Irish fans waiting for confirmation of ‘special home shows’ in Dublin and Belfast.

They’ll play the SSE Arena in Belfast on October 27, then come to Dublin for two nights at the 3Arena on November 5 and 6.

The tour is in support of the bands 14th album Songs of Experience, and the promoters have promised “innovative staging” with the “latest in cutting-edge technology”. Oooh.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 9am – on your marks.

More: U2 join Kendrick Lamar to open politically-charged Grammys>

Valerie Loftus
