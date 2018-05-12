Everyone is talking about the glitter leggings Johnny Logan wore on the Late Late

RYAN TUBRIDY WAS joined by Eurovision legends Dana, Fionnuala Sherry and Johnny Logan last night.

They spoke about this year’s hopeful Ryan O’Shaughnessy, as well as reminiscing about their own experiences competing for Ireland in the song contest.

Source: RTÉ

Hang on, what’s Dana looking at thought?

Emm …

Yep, the Hold Me Now’s extremely glittery leggings caught the attention of the Donegal native, and pretty much the entirety of the internet.

Honestly, Thanos who?

Johnny Logan is dressed like a mismatch between Jess Brennans Instagram story and your aloof estranged aunt #LateLate pic.twitter.com/YpwxyiBNC0 — Kevin Clarke (@kevjclarke) May 11, 2018 Source: Kevin Clarke /Twitter

Wonder if Johnny will kick start his own ‘Amy effect’ and have the pants sell out across the country?

Speaking about his time on the Eurovision, Johnny admitted he was just so proud to represent Ireland.

“In 1987, I wrote the song myself and it was a huge thing for me. 1992 I wrote Why Me and sat backstage watching Linda [Martin] sing it, feeling like it was me on the stage.

“In each thing there was a different sense of achievement. I know this is going to sound really kitsch but I was just so proud to be representing Ireland.”

