  The Daily Edge uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Saturday 12 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Everyone is talking about the glitter leggings Johnny Logan wore on the Late Late

Some get-up, in fairness.

By Fionnuala Jones Saturday 12 May 2018, 9:35 AM
4 minutes ago 422 Views No Comments
http://dailyedge.ie/4008684

RYAN TUBRIDY WAS joined by Eurovision legends Dana, Fionnuala Sherry and Johnny Logan last night.

They spoke about this year’s hopeful Ryan O’Shaughnessy, as well as reminiscing about their own experiences competing for Ireland in the song contest.

Source: RTÉ

Hang on, what’s Dana looking at thought?

dana Source: RTÉ

Emm …

johnny logan Source: RTÉ

Yep, the Hold Me Now’s extremely glittery leggings caught the attention of the Donegal native, and pretty much the entirety of the internet.

Honestly, Thanos who?

Wonder if Johnny will kick start his own ‘Amy effect’ and have the pants sell out across the country?

Speaking about his time on the Eurovision, Johnny admitted he was just so proud to represent Ireland.

“In 1987, I wrote the song myself and it was a huge thing for me. 1992 I wrote Why Me and sat backstage watching Linda [Martin] sing it, feeling like it was me on the stage.

“In each thing there was a different sense of achievement. I know this is going to sound really kitsch but I was just so proud to be representing Ireland.”

DailyEdge is on Instagram!

Add us: dailyedge

Rate the Refreshment

How refreshing did you find this story?

6 Fresh-ish Freshest

Brought to you by Sprite

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fionnuala Jones
@FionnualaJay
fionnuala@dailyedge.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GOING OUT
Poll: Is it okay to chat through a gig?
Poll: Is it okay to chat through a gig?
25 of the best bars in Ireland... according to people who work in bars
'So many venues' wheelchair bathrooms won’t have sanitary bins, soap, or mirrors - they barely have a working lock'
RUTH NEGGA
Ruth Negga and Dominic Cooper are reportedly done after eight years together
Ruth Negga and Dominic Cooper are reportedly done after eight years together
Ruth Negga is hanging out with a serious squad at Paris Fashion Week
Ruth Negga said Jimmy Fallon's moustache makes him look like an 'Irish politician from the 80s'
IRELAND
Could we do it? People are feeling nervously good about Ireland's chances in tonight's Eurovision
Could we do it? People are feeling nervously good about Ireland's chances in tonight's Eurovision
Sam Bennett becomes first Irishman to win Giro d'Italia stage since 1987
Ireland have come from absolutely nowhere to be third favourite to win the Eurovision
EUROVISION
From Eurovision parties to a vegan festival: Here's what to do this weekend
From Eurovision parties to a vegan festival: Here's what to do this weekend
17 of the best tweets about the second Eurovision semi final
Eurovision ends contract with Chinese broadcaster after it didn't show Irish entry
RIHANNA
What piece of lingerie from Rihanna's new collection should you buy?
What piece of lingerie from Rihanna's new collection should you buy?
11 things we need from Rihanna's lingerie line Savage X
11 looks from past Met Galas to get you hyped
MET GALA
Blake Lively used her Met Gala outfit to give Ryan Reynolds and her kids a tiny shout-out
Blake Lively used her Met Gala outfit to give Ryan Reynolds and her kids a tiny shout-out
Selena Gomez proved she doesn't give a shite what people say about her Met Gala makeup with her latest Insta
We're in love with this hair detail that the Hadid sisters wore at the Met Gala

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie