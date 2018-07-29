This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Sunday 29 July, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Gardaí investigating threats made against woman wrongly accused of running Bloggers Unveiled

The 29-year-old woman accused of running BU has been taking medication to cope with the stress.

By Kelly Earley Sunday 29 Jul 2018, 12:53 PM
3 hours ago 13,945 Views 29 Comments
http://dailyedge.ie/4153638

EARLIER IN THE week, popular Irish Instagram account Bloggers Unveiled shared a statement in which they expressed concern for an individual who had wrongly been accused of running the Instagram profile.

The person behind Bloggers Unveiled, which has over 220,000 followers, wrote:

“I’ve been contacted by friends and family members of someone this week who have voiced their concerns for the wellbeing of their friend who is under suspicion by simply being at an event and doing her job.

She is getting hate mail and finding it hard to cope. I want to help, but I also don’t want to make anything worse for these people and draw attention to it. (Sic)

“The worst of it however, is a girl who contacted me first back in April after hearing that her name has been circulating as being responsible for this page. I’ll admit I didn’t take her concerns seriously at first. I told her to relax, it’ll blow over and it’ll be someone else next week.”

Screen-Shot-2018-07-25-at-10-20-32_1Source: Bloggers Unveiled/Instagram

BU then said that this individual had received a death threat in the post – a Mass card with “RIP X” written on it.

The person who received the death threat has seen their name popping up in forums and has been followed by influencers on her personal account, which Bloggers Unveiled believes to be an act of intimidation.

This is not okay. When I distance myself from it all, I find the whole thing so sickening it’s unreal. This page isn’t personal, and if people could see half the DMs I receive, they would realise I’m not out to ruin people or cause hurt.

“I don’t post 90% of the stuff I get, and sure I’m a little brash at times and have probably over-stepped the mark at certain points, but the purpose of this page has always been to show the truth. So how have we gotten to the stage where someone’s life is being threatened over this?”

Bloggers Unveiled ended the statement by saying they cannot sleep at night knowing that someone else is fretting about the page and that when they started their page, they believe “there was something deeply wrong with parts of this industry. This is now confirmed”.

‘Living in fear’

The woman who has received death threats, Ramona Tracey, spoke to The Times about her experience.

The 29-year-old Offaly woman has received prank calls to her mobile phone and salon business in Tullamore, and messages that read “hope you rot in hell” and “may your ovaries rot from inside out.” On top of that, fake Instagram profiles have been made using Ramona’s photographs.

Ramona Tracey told The Times that she is living in fear of her life and that she is using medication to cope with the stress.

It has reached a stage where I’m taking medication to cope with the stress and anxiety, and I am not a weak person but this has destroyed me.

Tracey said that the past few weeks have been the worst of her life, and that even after the death of both of her parents she never had to turn to medication to cope with stress or anxiety.

She fears that the next person who is targeted may not be able to cope as well as she has been coping and although she is now afraid to go out in public, she is still “100% fully” in support of Bloggers Unveiled.

Tracey contacted local gardaí, who have since launched a criminal investigation into the threats and harassment she has received.

A spokesperson for the gardaí said the enquires about the complaints are ongoing.

DailyEdge is on Instagram!

Add us: dailyedge

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Kelly Earley
@earley
kelly@dailyedge.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (29)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GOING OUT
Poll: Is it okay to chat through a gig?
Poll: Is it okay to chat through a gig?
25 of the best bars in Ireland... according to people who work in bars
'So many venues' wheelchair bathrooms won’t have sanitary bins, soap, or mirrors - they barely have a working lock'
RUTH NEGGA
Ruth Negga joked that she uses fashion 'to hide the fact that she is lacking a personality'
Ruth Negga joked that she uses fashion 'to hide the fact that she is lacking a personality'
Ruth Negga to play Hamlet in new Gate Theatre production
Ruth Negga and Dominic Cooper are reportedly done after eight years together
MUSIC
Irish Country music and dancehalls: 'The cause of the ruin of hundreds of young girls'
Irish Country music and dancehalls: 'The cause of the ruin of hundreds of young girls'
Mary Berry joined Rick Astley on stage to play drums at a UK festival last night
Sean Kingston has been spotted in Liffey Valley several times and people on Twitter are really confused
TELEVISION
What to watch on TV tonight: Sunday
What to watch on TV tonight: Sunday
What to watch on TV tonight: Saturday
What to watch on TV tonight: Friday
DEMI LOVATO
Fans root for Demi Lovato by sharing stories with #HowDemiHasHelpedMe hashtag
Fans root for Demi Lovato by sharing stories with #HowDemiHasHelpedMe hashtag
Demi Lovato representative says she is awake and recovering with family
Demi Lovato rushed to hospital following suspected heroin overdose
WHAT'S ON?
What to watch on TV tonight: Thursday
What to watch on TV tonight: Thursday
What to watch on TV tonight: Wednesday
What to watch on TV tonight: Tuesday

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie