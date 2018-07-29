Gardaí investigating threats made against woman wrongly accused of running Bloggers Unveiled

EARLIER IN THE week, popular Irish Instagram account Bloggers Unveiled shared a statement in which they expressed concern for an individual who had wrongly been accused of running the Instagram profile.

The person behind Bloggers Unveiled, which has over 220,000 followers, wrote:

“I’ve been contacted by friends and family members of someone this week who have voiced their concerns for the wellbeing of their friend who is under suspicion by simply being at an event and doing her job.

She is getting hate mail and finding it hard to cope. I want to help, but I also don’t want to make anything worse for these people and draw attention to it. (Sic)

“The worst of it however, is a girl who contacted me first back in April after hearing that her name has been circulating as being responsible for this page. I’ll admit I didn’t take her concerns seriously at first. I told her to relax, it’ll blow over and it’ll be someone else next week.”