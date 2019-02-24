This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Sunday 24 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Will you be staying up for the Oscars tonight? Here's how to watch the ceremony in Ireland

It’s the most wonderful time of the year.

By Nicola Byrne Sunday 24 Feb 2019, 11:00 AM
2 hours ago 1,242 Views No Comments
https://dailyedge.ie/4508390

OSCARS NIGHT IS finally here. Preparations are in progress and in mere hours, Hollywood’s elite will arrive at the 91st Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in LA. 

PastedImage-44748 Source: USA TODAY Network/SIPA USA/PA Images

So, tell me about the ceremony

After the Kevin Hart debacle last December, there is currently no official host for the ceremony as it stands.

However, over the last week, there have been rumours that Whoopi Goldberg will do the honours on the night. ABC have denied the story, however. 

Despite the lack of host, we have been promised some musical numbers. Bette Midler will perform The Place Where Lost Things Go from the new Mary Poppins, while Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper will of course be giving us a rendition of Shallow  from A Star is Born.

Jennifer Hudson will be signing I’ll Fight from RBG, and Adam Lambert and Queen will perform on the broadcast. 

Don’t hold out hope to see Kendrick Lamar and SZA on stage with their hit, All the Stars from Black Panther. It’s been cut due to ‘logistical issues’. 

Any Irish interest? 

The Irish co-produced film The Favourite is up for a massive 10 Oscars, so we’re bound to see a bit of success here. Other Irish films that have a chance of taking a gold man home are animated short Late Afternoon, and live action short Detainment. 

PastedImage-40954 The crew of The Favourite celebrate their BAFTA win. Source: Ian West/PA Wire/PA Images

What does the set look like?

Glad you asked. Here’s a rendition from the designer’s Instagram. It looks pretty cool. There are 40,000 real roses on stage! Kanye found rotting. 

View this post on Instagram

1st look at my design for the 91st Academy Awards. I think we can all agree that the world is filled with too many straight lines & rigid thinking. For this years #oscars I have designed a world based on the ideas of inclusion & community. The design uses warm welcoming shapes that will not only reach out & wrap around the audience but towards the viewers at home. We call this piece the CRYSTAL CLOUD. It’s only one of many looks for the #oscars on February 24 (a week from today). It weighs 1600 lbs & I can tell you (because we teched it yesterday) that it’s truly spectacular in person. Can’t wait for you all to see what we are cooking up for the telecast. Did I mention we have about 40,000 real roses on stage?

A post shared by David Korins (@davidkorins) on

How to watch in Ireland:

There are a number of ways to watch at home, if you fancy staying up. 

  • If you’re more of a red carpet fan, E! (Virgin Media channel 156, Sky channel 123) will be live from 10pm to 12.30am
  • The ceremony itself kicks off at 1am our time, and can be viewed on Sky Cinema (Virgin Media channel 404, Sky channel 303).

Hold on, I don’t have Sky Cinema? 

NOWTV offer a Sky Cinema pass through their app on your mobile, laptop, tablet or TV. You can sign up here or log in to your current account. 

The ceremony is simulcast on US network ABC, and will be streamed live on their site if you have ahem, ways of doing that with a VPN or proxy. 

If you’re not staying up, RTE 2 will be broadcasting the highlights on Monday night at 9.30pm

It might be worth your while waiting, considering the ceremony doesn’t usually finish until around 4.30am.

PastedImage-64601 Source: Ringo Chiu/Zuma Press/PA Images

If all else fails, check in with DailyEdge.ie for the highlights.

So, will you be watching live?


Poll Results:





DailyEdge is on Instagram!

Follow us: dailyedge

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Nicola Byrne
nicola@dailyedge.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    BEAUTY
    Putting #SponCon to the test: I tried this semi-permanent brow product and have mixed feelings
    Putting #SponCon to the test: I tried this semi-permanent brow product and have mixed feelings
    Skin Deep: Minimise the impact of Rosacea with these wonder products
    5 things I used to do with my makeup that I’m embarrassed to admit now
    DEAR FIFI
    Fear about 'cancel culture', plus how to cope with seeing a former close friend around - it's Dear Fifi
    Fear about 'cancel culture', plus how to cope with seeing a former close friend around - it's Dear Fifi
    Dear Fifi: How do I get over not being asked to marry him?
    Dear Fifi: I'm still a virgin, how can I get it over with?
    TV
    6 true crime series that will have you on the edge of your seat in 2019
    6 true crime series that will have you on the edge of your seat in 2019
    What to watch on TV this weekend
    What to watch on TV tonight: Friday
    TELEVISION
    Will you be staying up for the Oscars tonight? Here's how to watch the ceremony in Ireland
    Will you be staying up for the Oscars tonight? Here's how to watch the ceremony in Ireland
    What to watch on TV tonight: Tuesday
    What to watch on TV tonight: Monday
    NETFLIX
    We thought we'd seen the last of problematic weight loss shows, but then Netflix added 'Bringing Sexy Back'
    We thought we'd seen the last of problematic weight loss shows, but then Netflix added 'Bringing Sexy Back'
    Now that we've all watched Dirty John, which did you prefer - the show or the podcast?
    Obsessed with First Dates? Dating Around should be your next Netflix binge
    TV LISTINGS
    What to watch on TV tonight: Thursday
    What to watch on TV tonight: Thursday
    What to watch on TV tonight: Thursday
    What to watch on TV tonight: Wednesday

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie