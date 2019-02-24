Will you be staying up for the Oscars tonight? Here's how to watch the ceremony in Ireland

OSCARS NIGHT IS finally here. Preparations are in progress and in mere hours, Hollywood’s elite will arrive at the 91st Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in LA.



Source: USA TODAY Network/SIPA USA/PA Images

So, tell me about the ceremony

After the Kevin Hart debacle last December, there is currently no official host for the ceremony as it stands.

However, over the last week, there have been rumours that Whoopi Goldberg will do the honours on the night. ABC have denied the story, however.

Despite the lack of host, we have been promised some musical numbers. Bette Midler will perform The Place Where Lost Things Go from the new Mary Poppins, while Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper will of course be giving us a rendition of Shallow from A Star is Born.

Jennifer Hudson will be signing I’ll Fight from RBG, and Adam Lambert and Queen will perform on the broadcast.

Don’t hold out hope to see Kendrick Lamar and SZA on stage with their hit, All the Stars from Black Panther. It’s been cut due to ‘logistical issues’.

Any Irish interest?

The Irish co-produced film The Favourite is up for a massive 10 Oscars, so we’re bound to see a bit of success here. Other Irish films that have a chance of taking a gold man home are animated short Late Afternoon, and live action short Detainment.

The crew of The Favourite celebrate their BAFTA win. Source: Ian West/PA Wire/PA Images

What does the set look like?

Glad you asked. Here’s a rendition from the designer’s Instagram. It looks pretty cool. There are 40,000 real roses on stage! Kanye found rotting.

How to watch in Ireland:

There are a number of ways to watch at home, if you fancy staying up.

If you’re more of a red carpet fan, E! (Virgin Media channel 156, Sky channel 123) will be live from 10pm to 12.30am .

to . The ceremony itself kicks off at 1am our time, and can be viewed on Sky Cinema (Virgin Media channel 404, Sky channel 303).

Hold on, I don’t have Sky Cinema?

NOWTV offer a Sky Cinema pass through their app on your mobile, laptop, tablet or TV. You can sign up here or log in to your current account.

The ceremony is simulcast on US network ABC, and will be streamed live on their site if you have ahem, ways of doing that with a VPN or proxy.

If you’re not staying up, RTE 2 will be broadcasting the highlights on Monday night at 9.30pm.

It might be worth your while waiting, considering the ceremony doesn’t usually finish until around 4.30am.

Source: Ringo Chiu/Zuma Press/PA Images

If all else fails, check in with DailyEdge.ie for the highlights.

