No luck for Saoirse, but here's the complete list of 2018 Academy Award winners

THE 90TH ACADEMY Awards took place in LA last night, and thankfully there wasn’t a repeat of last year’s envelope gaffe.

The Shape of Water picked up Best Picture after Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway had a successful second chance at presenting the Oscar.

The film also won Best Score, with director Guillermo Del Toro taking Best Director.

Three Billboards was a big winner in the acting categories, with Sam Rockwell taking Best Supporting Actor, and Frances McDormand nabbing Best Actress.

Get Out’s Jordan Peele won his first Oscar for Best Original Screenplay (becoming the first black man to ever do so), while James Ivory became the oldest Oscar winner ever at 89 for his Best Adapted Screenplay, Call Me By Your Name.

Christopher Nolan’s war epic Dunkirk took three Oscars for Best Sound Editing, Best Sound Mixing, and Best Editing.

Unfortunately, there was no luck for the Irish, with Saoirse Ronan losing to McDormand, and Consolata Boyle’s work on Victor and Abdul losing Best Costume Design to Phantom Thread. Martin McDonagh also lost out on Best Original Screenplay to Jordan Peele’s Get Out.

Here’s the full list of winners.

Best Costume Design

Beauty and the Beast

Darkest Hour

Phantom Thread – WINNER

The Shape of Water

Victoria & Abdul

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Darkest Hour – WINNER

Victoria & Abdul

Wonder

Best Supporting Actor

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri – WINNER

Best Picture

Call Me by Your Name

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Get Out

Lady Bird

Phantom Thread

The Post

The Shape of Water – WINNER

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Director

Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk

Jordan Peele, Get Out

Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird

Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread

Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water – WINNER

Best Actress

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri – WINNER

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Meryl Streep, The Post

Best Actor

Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name

Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour – WINNER

Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Best Supporting Actress

Mary J. Blige, Mudbound

Allison Janney, I, Tonya – WINNER

Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

Best Original Screenplay

The Big Sick

Get Out – WINNER

Lady Bird

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Adapted Screenplay

Call Me by Your Name – WINNER

The Disaster Artist

Logan

Molly’s Game

Mudbound

Best Animated Feature

The Boss Baby

The Breadwinner

Coco – WINNER

Ferdinand

Loving Vincent

Best Documentary Feature

Abacus: Small Enough to Jail

Faces Places

Icarus – WINNER

Last Men in Aleppo

Strong Island

Best Foreign Language Film

A Fantastic Woman – WINNER

The Insult

Loveless

On Body and Soul

The Square

Best Original Score

Dunkirk

Phantom Thread

The Shape of Water – WINNER

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Original Song

Mighty River, Mudbound

Mystery of Love, Call Me by Your Name

Remember Me, Coco – WINNER

Stand Up for Something, Marshall

This Is Me, The Greatest Showman

Best Sound Editing

Baby Driver

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkirk – WINNER

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Best Sound Mixing

Baby Driver

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkirk – WINNER

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Best Production Design

Beauty and the Beast

Blade Runner 2049

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water – WINNER

Best Cinematography

Blade Runner 2049 – WINNER

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Mudbound

The Shape of Water

Best Film Editing

Baby Driver

Dunkirk – WINNER

I, Tonya

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Visual Effects

Blade Runner 2049 – WINNER

Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2

Kong: Skull Island

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

War for the Planet of the Apes

Best Documentary Short

Edith+Eddie

Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405 – WINNER

Heroin(e)

Knife Skills

Traffic Stop

Best Short Film, Live Action

Dekalb Elementary

The Eleven O’Clock

My Nephew Emmett

The Silent Child – WINNER

Watu Wote/All of Us

Best Short Film, Animated

Dear Basketball – WINNER

Garden Party

Lou

Negative Space

Revolting Rhymes

