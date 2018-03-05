  The Daily Edge uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Monday 5 March, 2018
No luck for Saoirse, but here's the complete list of 2018 Academy Award winners

The Shape of Water nabbed Best Picture.

By Nicola Byrne Monday 5 Mar 2018, 4:58 AM
3 hours ago 39,143 Views 22 Comments
Image: Chris Pizzello, PA Images
Image: Chris Pizzello, PA Images

THE 90TH ACADEMY Awards took place in LA last night, and thankfully there wasn’t a repeat of last year’s envelope gaffe.

The Shape of Water picked up Best Picture after Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway had a successful second chance at presenting the Oscar.

The film also won Best Score, with director Guillermo Del Toro taking Best Director.

Three Billboards was a big winner in the acting categories, with Sam Rockwell taking Best Supporting Actor, and Frances McDormand nabbing Best Actress.

Get Out’s Jordan Peele won his first Oscar for Best Original Screenplay (becoming the first black man to ever do so), while James Ivory became the oldest Oscar winner ever at 89 for his Best Adapted Screenplay, Call Me By Your Name.

Christopher Nolan’s war epic Dunkirk took three Oscars for Best Sound Editing, Best Sound Mixing, and Best Editing.

Unfortunately, there was no luck for the Irish, with Saoirse Ronan losing to McDormand, and Consolata Boyle’s work on Victor and Abdul losing Best Costume Design to Phantom Thread. Martin McDonagh also lost out on Best Original Screenplay to Jordan Peele’s Get Out.

Here’s the full list of winners.

PastedImage-59407

Best Costume Design 

  • Beauty and the Beast
  • Darkest Hour
  • Phantom Thread – WINNER
  • The Shape of Water
  • Victoria & Abdul

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

  • Darkest Hour – WINNER 
  • Victoria & Abdul
  • Wonder

Best Supporting Actor 

  • Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
  • Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
  • Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
  • Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World
  • Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri – WINNER

Best Picture 

  • Call Me by Your Name
  • Darkest Hour
  • Dunkirk
  • Get Out
  • Lady Bird
  • Phantom Thread
  • The Post
  • The Shape of Water – WINNER 
  • Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Director 

  • Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
  • Jordan Peele, Get Out
  • Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird
  • Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread
  • Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water – WINNER

Best Actress 

  • Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
  • Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri – WINNER
  • Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
  • Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
  • Meryl Streep, The Post

Best Actor

  • Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name
  • Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
  • Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
  • Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour – WINNER 
  • Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Best Supporting Actress 

  • Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
  • Allison Janney, I, Tonya – WINNER
  • Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread
  • Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
  • Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

Best Original Screenplay 

  • The Big Sick
  • Get Out – WINNER
  • Lady Bird
  • The Shape of Water
  • Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Adapted Screenplay 

  • Call Me by Your Name – WINNER 
  • The Disaster Artist
  • Logan
  • Molly’s Game
  • Mudbound

Best Animated Feature 

  • The Boss Baby
  • The Breadwinner
  • Coco – WINNER
  • Ferdinand
  • Loving Vincent

Best Documentary Feature

  • Abacus: Small Enough to Jail
  • Faces Places
  • Icarus – WINNER 
  • Last Men in Aleppo
  • Strong Island

Best Foreign Language Film 

  • A Fantastic Woman – WINNER 
  • The Insult
  • Loveless
  • On Body and Soul
  • The Square

Best Original Score 

  • Dunkirk
  • Phantom Thread
  • The Shape of Water – WINNER 
  • Star Wars: The Last Jedi
  • Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Original Song 

  • Mighty River, Mudbound
  • Mystery of Love, Call Me by Your Name
  • Remember Me, Coco – WINNER
  • Stand Up for Something, Marshall
  • This Is Me, The Greatest Showman

Best Sound Editing 

  • Baby Driver
  • Blade Runner 2049
  • Dunkirk – WINNER 
  • The Shape of Water
  • Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Best Sound Mixing 

  • Baby Driver
  • Blade Runner 2049
  • Dunkirk – WINNER 
  • The Shape of Water
  • Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Best Production Design 

  • Beauty and the Beast
  • Blade Runner 2049
  • Darkest Hour
  • Dunkirk
  • The Shape of Water – WINNER 

Best Cinematography 

  • Blade Runner 2049 – WINNER 
  • Darkest Hour
  • Dunkirk
  • Mudbound
  • The Shape of Water

Best Film Editing 

  • Baby Driver
  • Dunkirk – WINNER 
  • I, Tonya
  • The Shape of Water
  • Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Visual Effects 

  • Blade Runner 2049 – WINNER 
  • Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2
  • Kong: Skull Island
  • Star Wars: The Last Jedi
  • War for the Planet of the Apes

Best Documentary Short 

  • Edith+Eddie
  • Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405 – WINNER 
  • Heroin(e)
  • Knife Skills
  • Traffic Stop

Best Short Film, Live Action 

  • Dekalb Elementary
  • The Eleven O’Clock
  • My Nephew Emmett
  • The Silent Child – WINNER 
  • Watu Wote/All of Us

Best Short Film, Animated 

  • Dear Basketball – WINNER 
  • Garden Party
  • Lou
  • Negative Space
  • Revolting Rhymes

