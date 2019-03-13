Hozier, The Strokes, Florence + the Machine and The 1975 announced as headliners for Electric Picnic

THE LINEUP FOR this year’s sold out Electric Picnic festival has been announced.
After nabbing the number 1 spot on the Billboard Album charts earlier this week, Hozier returns to headline the Laois festival.
Joining him is The Strokes, Florence + The Machine (who closed the festival in 2015) and The 1975, who previously played the main stage of the festival three years ago.
Prior to the lineup announcement, the festival sold out, including Sunday tickets, Weekend Camping tickets and Campervan tickets. This is the fifth year in a row that the festival, which has a capacity of 50,000, has managed to sell out.
Other big acts on the lineup include Billie Eilish, Christine and the Queens, Dermot Kennedy, Jarvis Cocker and James Blake. More acts are expected to be added to the lineup in the coming months.
You can see the lineup so far below or by clicking here.
