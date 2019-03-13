Hozier, The Strokes, Florence + the Machine and The 1975 announced as headliners for Electric Picnic

THE LINEUP FOR this year’s sold out Electric Picnic festival has been announced.

Source: Niall Carson

After nabbing the number 1 spot on the Billboard Album charts earlier this week, Hozier returns to headline the Laois festival.

Andrew Hozier performs during the 3rd Annual LOVE ROCKS NYC concert at the Beacon Theatre in New York, NY, March 7, 2019. (Photo by Anthony Behar/Sipa USA) Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

Joining him is The Strokes, Florence + The Machine (who closed the festival in 2015) and The 1975, who previously played the main stage of the festival three years ago.

MATTY HEALY of chart-topping UK band ''The 1975'' performing at a sold out show at the Manchester Arena , UK . Source: Andy Von Pip

Florence Welch of Florence and the Machine attending the Brit Awards 2019 at the O2 Arena, London. Source: Ian West

Julian Casablancas of The Strokes performing at the British Summertime Festival in Hyde park, London. Source: PA Archive/PA Images

Prior to the lineup announcement, the festival sold out, including Sunday tickets, Weekend Camping tickets and Campervan tickets. This is the fifth year in a row that the festival, which has a capacity of 50,000, has managed to sell out.

Other big acts on the lineup include Billie Eilish, Christine and the Queens, Dermot Kennedy, Jarvis Cocker and James Blake. More acts are expected to be added to the lineup in the coming months.

You can see the lineup so far below or by clicking here.

