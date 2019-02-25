Bohemian Rhapsody wins big, while Green Book nabs best picture - Here's the full list of Oscar winners

THE 91ST ACADEMY Awards took place in LA last night, and everything went smoothly despite the lack of host.

Green Book was the sleeper hit, beating out the competition to be named Best Picture and Original Screenplay, as well as securing a Supporting Actor award for Mahershala Ali.

The other big winners of the night were Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody and Netflix hit Roma.

Peter Farrelly, center, and the cast and crew of Green Book accept the award for best picture at the Oscars. Source: Chris Pizzello/AP/Press Association Images

Roma picked up Best Foreign Language Film, while director Alfonso Cuaron earned his third and fourth Oscars, winning Best Director and Best Cinematography for the film.

Rami Malek took Best Actor for his role as Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody, and the film with the film also taking awards for Best Sound Editing, Sound Mixing, and Editing.

It wasn’t a great night for Irish co-production The Favourite, which only managed to pick up Best Actress for star Olivia Colman out of its nine nominations.

Rami Malek accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for Bohemian Rhapsody. Source: Chris Pizzello/AP/Press Association Images

Other Irish hopefuls Late Afternoon lost out to Bao in Best Animated Short, while Detainment, an Irish film about the murder of Jamie Bulger, lost out to Skin in the Live Action Short category.

Here’s the full list of winners.

Best Picture

​Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book – WINNER

Roma

A Star Is Born

Vice

​Best Leading Actor

​Christian Bale, Vice

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody – WINNER

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

Best Leading Actress

​Yalitza Aparicio, Roma

Glenn Close, The Wife

Olivia Colman, The Favourite – WINNER

Lady Gaga, A Star is Born

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Olivia Colman reacts as she accepts the award for best performance by an actress in a leading role for The Favourite. Source: Chris Pizzello/AP/Press Association Images

Best Director

​Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman

Pavel Pawlikowski, Cold War

Yorgos Lanthimos The Favourite

Alfonso Cuaron. Roma – WINNER

Adam McKay, Vice

Best Supporting Actor

​Mahershala Ali, Green Book – WINNER

Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born

Sam Rockwell, Vice

Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman

Best Supporting Actress

Amy Adams, Vice

Marina de Tavira, Roma

Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk – WINNER

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

Regina King accepts the award for best performance by an actress in a supporting role for If Beale Street Could Talk. Source: Chris Pizzello/AP/Press Association Images

Best Costume Design

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Black Panther, Ruth Carter – WINNER

The Favourite

Mary Poppins Returns

Mary Queen of Scots

Best Sound Mixing

​Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody – WINNER

First Man

Roma

A Star Is Born

Best Sound Editing

​Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody, John Warhurst and Nina Hartstone – WINNER

First Man

A Quiet Place

Roma

Best Animated Short

​Animal Behaviour

Bao – WINNER

Late Afternoon

One Small Step

Weekends

Best Live Action Short

​Detainment

Fauve

Marguerite

Mother

Skin – WINNER

Best Original Score

​Black Panther – WINNER

BlacKkKlansman

If Beale Street Could Talk

Isle of Dogs

Mary Poppins Returns

Best Film Editing

​BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody, John Ottman – WINNER

The Favourite

Green Book

Vice

Best Original Song

​All the Stars, Black Panther

I’ll Fight, RBG

The Place Where Lost Things Go, Mary Poppins Returns

Shallow, A Star Is Born – WINNER

When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Mark Ronson and Lady Gaga accept Best Original Song for Shallow. Source: Chris Pizzello/AP/Press Association Images

Best Adapted Screenplay

​The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

BlacKkKlansman – WINNER

Can You Ever Forgive Me?

If Beale Street Could Talk

A Star Is Born

Best Original Screenplay

​The Favourite

First Reformed

Green Book – WINNER

Roma

Vice

Best Foreign Language Film

​Capernaum

Cold War

Never Look Away

Roma – WINNER

Shoplifters

Best Documentary (Short)

​Black Sheep

End Game

Lifeboat

A Night at the Garden

Period. End of Sentence – WINNER

Best Documentary Feature

​Free Solo – WINNER

Hale County This Morning, This Evening

Minding The Gap

Of Fathers and Sons

RBG

Best Production Design

​Black Panther, Hannah Bleacher – WINNER

The Favourite

First Man

Mary Poppins Returns

Roma

Cinematography

​Cold War

The Favourite

Never Look Away

Roma, Alfonso Cuaron – WINNER

A Star is Born

Alfonso Cuaron accepts the award for best cinematography for Roma. Source: Chris Pizzello/AP/Press Association Images

Best Visual Effects

​Avengers: Infinity War

Christopher Robin

First Man – WINNER

Ready Player One

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Best Make-Up and Hairstyling

​Border

Mary Queen of Scots

Vice – WINNER

Best Animated Feature Film

​Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse – WINNER

