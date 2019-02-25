This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 25 February, 2019
Bohemian Rhapsody wins big, while Green Book nabs best picture - Here's the full list of Oscar winners

The hostless ceremony produced a shock or two.

By Nicola Byrne Monday 25 Feb 2019, 4:46 AM
1 hour ago 2,739 Views 1 Comment
https://dailyedge.ie/4511329

THE 91ST ACADEMY Awards took place in LA last night, and everything went smoothly despite the lack of host.  

Green Book was the sleeper hit, beating out the competition to be named Best Picture and Original Screenplay, as well as securing a Supporting Actor award for Mahershala Ali. 

The other big winners of the night were Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody and Netflix hit Roma. 

PastedImage-67201 Peter Farrelly, center, and the cast and crew of Green Book accept the award for best picture at the Oscars. Source: Chris Pizzello/AP/Press Association Images

Roma picked up Best Foreign Language Film, while director Alfonso Cuaron earned his third and fourth Oscars, winning Best Director and Best Cinematography for the film.

Rami Malek took Best Actor for his role as Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody, and the film with the film also taking awards for Best Sound Editing, Sound Mixing, and Editing.

It wasn’t a great night for Irish co-production The Favourite, which only managed to pick up Best Actress for star Olivia Colman out of its nine nominations.  

PastedImage-34462 Rami Malek accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for Bohemian Rhapsody. Source: Chris Pizzello/AP/Press Association Images

Other Irish hopefuls Late Afternoon lost out to Bao in Best Animated Short, while Detainment, an Irish film about the murder of Jamie Bulger, lost out to Skin in the Live Action Short category.

Here’s the full list of winners.

PastedImage-67942

Best Picture

  • ​Black Panther
  • BlacKkKlansman
  • Bohemian Rhapsody
  • The Favourite
  • Green Book – WINNER
  • Roma
  • A Star Is Born
  • Vice

​Best Leading Actor

  • ​Christian Bale, Vice
  • Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
  • Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate
  • Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody – WINNER
  • Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

Best Leading Actress

  • ​Yalitza Aparicio, Roma
  • Glenn Close, The Wife
  • Olivia Colman, The Favourite – WINNER
  • Lady Gaga, A Star is Born
  • Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

PastedImage-53424 Olivia Colman reacts as she accepts the award for best performance by an actress in a leading role for The Favourite. Source: Chris Pizzello/AP/Press Association Images

Best Director

  • ​Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman
  • Pavel Pawlikowski, Cold War
  • Yorgos Lanthimos The Favourite
  • Alfonso Cuaron. Roma – WINNER 
  • Adam McKay, Vice

Best Supporting Actor

  • ​Mahershala Ali, Green Book – WINNER 
  • Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
  • Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born
  • Sam Rockwell, Vice
  • Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman

Best Supporting Actress

  • Amy Adams, Vice
  • Marina de Tavira, Roma
  • Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk – WINNER 
  • Emma Stone, The Favourite
  • Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

PastedImage-98626 Regina King accepts the award for best performance by an actress in a supporting role for If Beale Street Could Talk. Source: Chris Pizzello/AP/Press Association Images

Best Costume Design

  • The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
  • Black Panther, Ruth Carter – WINNER 
  • The Favourite
  • Mary Poppins Returns
  • Mary Queen of Scots

Best Sound Mixing

  • ​Black Panther
  • Bohemian Rhapsody – WINNER 
  • First Man
  • Roma
  • A Star Is Born

Best Sound Editing

  • ​Black Panther
  • Bohemian Rhapsody, John Warhurst and Nina Hartstone – WINNER 
  • First Man
  • A Quiet Place
  • Roma

Best Animated Short

  • ​Animal Behaviour
  • Bao – WINNER 
  • Late Afternoon
  • One Small Step
  • Weekends

Best Live Action Short

  • ​Detainment
  • Fauve
  • Marguerite
  • Mother
  • Skin – WINNER

Best Original Score

  • ​Black Panther – WINNER
  • BlacKkKlansman
  • If Beale Street Could Talk
  • Isle of Dogs
  • Mary Poppins Returns

Best Film Editing

  • ​BlacKkKlansman
  • Bohemian Rhapsody, John Ottman – WINNER 
  • The Favourite
  • Green Book
  • Vice

Best Original Song

  • ​All the Stars, Black Panther
  • I’ll Fight, RBG
  • The Place Where Lost Things Go, Mary Poppins Returns
  • Shallow, A Star Is Born – WINNER 
  • When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

PastedImage-54644 Mark Ronson and Lady Gaga accept Best Original Song for Shallow. Source: Chris Pizzello/AP/Press Association Images

Best Adapted Screenplay

  • ​The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
  • BlacKkKlansman – WINNER
  • Can You Ever Forgive Me?
  • If Beale Street Could Talk
  • A Star Is Born

Best Original Screenplay

  • ​The Favourite
  • First Reformed
  • Green Book – WINNER
  • Roma
  • Vice

Best Foreign Language Film

  • ​Capernaum
  • Cold War
  • Never Look Away
  • Roma – WINNER 
  • Shoplifters

Best Documentary (Short)

  • ​Black Sheep
  • End Game
  • Lifeboat
  • A Night at the Garden
  • Period. End of Sentence – WINNER 

Best Documentary Feature

  • ​Free Solo – WINNER
  • Hale County This Morning, This Evening
  • Minding The Gap
  • Of Fathers and Sons
  • RBG

Best Production Design

  • ​Black Panther, Hannah Bleacher – WINNER
  • The Favourite
  • First Man
  • Mary Poppins Returns
  • Roma

Cinematography

  • ​Cold War
  • The Favourite
  • Never Look Away
  • Roma, Alfonso Cuaron – WINNER  
  • A Star is Born

PastedImage-81665 Alfonso Cuaron accepts the award for best cinematography for Roma. Source: Chris Pizzello/AP/Press Association Images

Best Visual Effects

  • ​Avengers: Infinity War
  • Christopher Robin
  • First Man – WINNER
  • Ready Player One
  • Solo: A Star Wars Story

Best Make-Up and Hairstyling

  • ​Border
  • Mary Queen of Scots
  • Vice – WINNER

Best Animated Feature Film

  • ​Incredibles 2
  • Isle of Dogs
  • Mirai
  • Ralph Breaks the Internet
  • Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse – WINNER

