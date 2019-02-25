Bohemian Rhapsody wins big, while Green Book nabs best picture - Here's the full list of Oscar winners

THE 91ST ACADEMY Awards took place in LA last night, and everything went smoothly despite the lack of host.
Green Book was the sleeper hit, beating out the competition to be named Best Picture and Original Screenplay, as well as securing a Supporting Actor award for Mahershala Ali.
The other big winners of the night were Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody and Netflix hit Roma.
Roma picked up Best Foreign Language Film, while director Alfonso Cuaron earned his third and fourth Oscars, winning Best Director and Best Cinematography for the film.
Rami Malek took Best Actor for his role as Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody, and the film with the film also taking awards for Best Sound Editing, Sound Mixing, and Editing.
It wasn’t a great night for Irish co-production The Favourite, which only managed to pick up Best Actress for star Olivia Colman out of its nine nominations.
Other Irish hopefuls Late Afternoon lost out to Bao in Best Animated Short, while Detainment, an Irish film about the murder of Jamie Bulger, lost out to Skin in the Live Action Short category.
Here’s the full list of winners.
Best Picture
- Black Panther
- BlacKkKlansman
- Bohemian Rhapsody
- The Favourite
- Green Book – WINNER
- Roma
- A Star Is Born
- Vice
Best Leading Actor
- Christian Bale, Vice
- Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
- Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate
- Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody – WINNER
- Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
Best Leading Actress
- Yalitza Aparicio, Roma
- Glenn Close, The Wife
- Olivia Colman, The Favourite – WINNER
- Lady Gaga, A Star is Born
- Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Best Director
- Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman
- Pavel Pawlikowski, Cold War
- Yorgos Lanthimos The Favourite
- Alfonso Cuaron. Roma – WINNER
- Adam McKay, Vice
Best Supporting Actor
- Mahershala Ali, Green Book – WINNER
- Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
- Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born
- Sam Rockwell, Vice
- Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
Best Supporting Actress
- Amy Adams, Vice
- Marina de Tavira, Roma
- Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk – WINNER
- Emma Stone, The Favourite
- Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
Best Costume Design
- The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
- Black Panther, Ruth Carter – WINNER
- The Favourite
- Mary Poppins Returns
- Mary Queen of Scots
Best Sound Mixing
- Black Panther
- Bohemian Rhapsody – WINNER
- First Man
- Roma
- A Star Is Born
Best Sound Editing
- Black Panther
- Bohemian Rhapsody, John Warhurst and Nina Hartstone – WINNER
- First Man
- A Quiet Place
- Roma
Best Animated Short
- Animal Behaviour
- Bao – WINNER
- Late Afternoon
- One Small Step
- Weekends
Best Live Action Short
- Detainment
- Fauve
- Marguerite
- Mother
- Skin – WINNER
Best Original Score
- Black Panther – WINNER
- BlacKkKlansman
- If Beale Street Could Talk
- Isle of Dogs
- Mary Poppins Returns
Best Film Editing
- BlacKkKlansman
- Bohemian Rhapsody, John Ottman – WINNER
- The Favourite
- Green Book
- Vice
Best Original Song
- All the Stars, Black Panther
- I’ll Fight, RBG
- The Place Where Lost Things Go, Mary Poppins Returns
- Shallow, A Star Is Born – WINNER
- When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Best Adapted Screenplay
- The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
- BlacKkKlansman – WINNER
- Can You Ever Forgive Me?
- If Beale Street Could Talk
- A Star Is Born
Best Original Screenplay
- The Favourite
- First Reformed
- Green Book – WINNER
- Roma
- Vice
Best Foreign Language Film
- Capernaum
- Cold War
- Never Look Away
- Roma – WINNER
- Shoplifters
Best Documentary (Short)
- Black Sheep
- End Game
- Lifeboat
- A Night at the Garden
- Period. End of Sentence – WINNER
Best Documentary Feature
- Free Solo – WINNER
- Hale County This Morning, This Evening
- Minding The Gap
- Of Fathers and Sons
- RBG
Best Production Design
- Black Panther, Hannah Bleacher – WINNER
- The Favourite
- First Man
- Mary Poppins Returns
- Roma
Cinematography
- Cold War
- The Favourite
- Never Look Away
- Roma, Alfonso Cuaron – WINNER
- A Star is Born
Best Visual Effects
- Avengers: Infinity War
- Christopher Robin
- First Man – WINNER
- Ready Player One
- Solo: A Star Wars Story
Best Make-Up and Hairstyling
- Border
- Mary Queen of Scots
- Vice – WINNER
Best Animated Feature Film
- Incredibles 2
- Isle of Dogs
- Mirai
- Ralph Breaks the Internet
- Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse – WINNER
