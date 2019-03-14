Pat Laffan, famed for the roles of Georgie Burgess and Pat Mustard, has died

PAT LAFFAN, WHO is perhaps best known for his roles in The Snapper and Father Ted, has died at the age of 79.

Source: RollingNews.ie

According to RTE, the actor’s agent, Lisa Richards, confirmed the news in a statement this evening.

“It is with tremendous sadness that we here at the Lisa Richards Agency can confirm Pat Laffan’s passing today,” it began.

While acknowledging the roles of Georgie Burgess and Pat Mustard which secured him a place in the hearts of the Irish public, the statement also recognised the long and fruitful career enjoyed by the Co Meath native.

While Pat is perhaps still best remembered by Irish screen audiences for his portrayal of Mr Burgess in Roddy Doyle’s film The Snapper (1993) and as Pat Mustard the notorious milk man in Father Ted (Channel 4, 1998), he had almost 40 film credits and 30 television credits to his name.

“All here will remember him first and foremost as our friend and mentor and we will miss him terribly”, the statement concluded. “We send our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.”

Tributes have been pouring in online since the news broke this evening.

Irish actor Pat Laffan has passed away. Over the years, Pat was an incredible force in the Irish theatre community and was no stranger to the Gate throughout his prolific career as an actor and director. Our thoughts are with his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/f9LGqDWRt1 — Gate Theatre (@GateTheatreDub) March 14, 2019

Very sad to hear that Pat Laffan has passed away. His career at the Abbey started in 1961 and spanned five decades. He will be sorely missed. He is pictured (centre) in one of his earliest appearances here in The Enemy Within in 1962. pic.twitter.com/F1zOdtBK0E — Abbey Theatre (@AbbeyTheatre) March 14, 2019

Rest in peace Pat Laffan. pic.twitter.com/8KjtBCaydU — Rob Francis (@robfrancis) March 14, 2019

Very sad that Pat Laffan has died.



Pat Mustard was one of the absolute best comedy characters ever. pic.twitter.com/6xmaDFfQpA — Marc Wallace (@MarcJWallace) March 14, 2019

I was very lucky to work with Pat Laffan last year and he was such an intelligent, encouraging and talented man. Will never forget sitting by the fire with him as he quoted endless poems, plays and stories. My thoughts are with his friends and family. pic.twitter.com/K8yvTTljWT — Aidan Crowe (@aidancrowe1) March 14, 2019

