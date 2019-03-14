This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Pat Laffan, famed for the roles of Georgie Burgess and Pat Mustard, has died

“We will miss him terribly.”

By Niamh McClelland Thursday 14 Mar 2019, 6:14 PM
1 hour ago 10,374 Views 18 Comments
PAT LAFFAN, WHO is perhaps best known for his roles in The Snapper and Father Ted, has died at the age of 79.

Deirdre Purcell Writers Source: RollingNews.ie

According to RTE, the actor’s agent, Lisa Richards, confirmed the news in a statement this evening.

“It is with tremendous sadness that we here at the Lisa Richards Agency can confirm Pat Laffan’s passing today,” it began.

While acknowledging the roles of Georgie Burgess and Pat Mustard which secured him a place in the hearts of the Irish public, the statement also recognised the long and fruitful career enjoyed by the Co Meath native.

While Pat is perhaps still best remembered by Irish screen audiences for his portrayal of Mr Burgess in Roddy Doyle’s film The Snapper (1993) and as Pat Mustard the notorious milk man in Father Ted (Channel 4, 1998), he had almost 40 film credits and 30 television credits to his name.

“All here will remember him first and foremost as our friend and mentor and we will miss him terribly”, the statement concluded. “We send our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.”

Tributes have been pouring in online since the news broke this evening.

